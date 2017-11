I can tell you where the story ends...

New sins and old abuses

And no one wins again...

This is my chance, this is my curse

We all know it'll only get worse

My hell is a terrible case

But I'll give you all hell first!

If I fail, if I fall...

If I can't be free, then I never was at all

The more I fight, I stay the same...

If I still, if I stall

If I can't be heard, I will never even call

The more I fight, I stay the same







Happy Birthday To Me...