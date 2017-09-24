9/2017

There is no fate.

there is nobody that belongs only to you, born to make you happy and full.

as you are never born for anyone as well.

anyone can be forgotten.

there's no one that will stay forever in your heart after he went out from your life.

there's no one who born to belong to your heart.

there is no one that your heart will keep hurt for him forever.

even if he will always stay as a vivid good memory that you needed to give up on.

he will just stay a far long pass smile, or a pinch at your heart once in a while.

there is no scenario that just meant to be.

that isn't the notebook movie.

no one will remember you forever.

no one that went will love you forever.

no one will keep wanting you forever.

you are forgotten as you forget.

there is no fate, nothing meant to be.

we all just victims of circumstances.

we all just living and hope to make the best of everything.

hoping that life brings you love, joy and success.

we're all just trying to make everything happen.

but there is nothing beyond.

we want, we love, we miss, we hurt, we forget.

and we keep want to believe that there is something more,

because it's easier to live with yourself that way.

well, it isn't for me.