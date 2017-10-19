לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
משפטים יפים שאני רוצה לכתוב מההרצאות המוזרות של אסתר היקס(<


to change your thinking you have to be up to speed with who you are

 

זה משפט מצויין.

 

(וההבנה שמערכת האמונות שלנו מוליכה אותנו ומובילה אותנו

וההבנה שאמונה זה בסה"כ מחשבה שאנחנו חוזרים ואומרים לעצמנו שוב ושוב

ולכן צריך פשוט לאמן את המוח לחשוב אחרת)

 

meditate

quiet your mind

when you quiet your mind you stop resistance

when you stop resistance you raise your vibration

כשיוצאים להליכה או לריצה

כשמדברים עם מישהו שאוהבים

כשיוצאים לטבע

כשעושים רשימות של דברים שאנחנו מעריכים  appreciate 

 

the problem equals the solution

the solution is creating itself as a response to the problem

without the problem there would not be a solution 

so the problem is a friend

it's the same

make the problem the friend

seperating yourself from the problem

meditate much more

 

 
