4/2017

We used to have this bit, when I had an existence crisis,

I used to ask you 'say something real', you, of course would have answered at first 'something real', and I'd punched your shoulder and said 'come on, I'm serious'.

And you would lost that little smirk you had and looked me dead in the eyes and said 'I like you. That's the realeat thing I know'.





Back then I never believed you, but in hindsight I should've.





It's great to see that you still write, without me nagging you how much you're awesome at it.





Now that we're miles closer, we're further than ever.

I should've stayed with you, best relationship I've ever had and we were never a couple.





Still looking for you in every guy i meet, but hey, as I always told you,

I never wanted the real thing.