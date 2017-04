4/2017

when anything is just too deep - it becoms the opposite. the other side

insisting to think in a certain way and act in a certain way. that's how a pattern is born

it never truly dies, just becomes another cell of the mind. another battel to lose when the right time comes by.

but how many battels can one have at once? how tough should i be to win at least one?

so a pattern is not born

kill it in the process, before making the same mistakes over again and again

emotional but rational

when you have two people in you mind telling you two different stories

two different side of a scale.