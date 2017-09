9/2017

I feel so intensely for you that often I can't find the words

and I'm just staring at you silently with these pools of love in my eyes

Loving you with every thread of my existence

like I always have

still can't grasp that the "what if.." speculations actually took form

baby this is happening and we are rocking it

we're a king and queen

a god and a goddess

we are the universe

we are everything

we are one

I fucking love you so much