9/2017

So in love with you that sometimes I can't even take it

It's like I deliberately block my feelings when I get exhausted

Is that even a thing?







Other times I let it all sink in and I feel like we're gods

if it's during sex then I could plead temporary insanity

With you I can truly let go

You get me so high







My writing is mediocre nowadays

Mind too preoccupied with mundane matters

Moving and looking for a job and being broke etc

But none of that matters as much as our piece of heaven