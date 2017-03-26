3/2017

I feel depression creeping in on me again. I don't know if I can handle it right now. Really feels like just giving in up in advance. I am so very uncertain just about everything in my life right now, I can't afford feeling generally shitty. Not to mention I can't afford much at all. This sucks so bad.

Just can't grasp this basic instinct to survive that everybody seems to have. Hence cannot derive necessary skills like making money of it. Can't feel real attachment to you. Don't care about making babies. Barely care about keeping myself alive.

I'm trying so hard to fake it til I make it but every time I seem to almost figure shit out it all slips away so violently. I'm so angry. Not sure why and with whom, and that's part of why I'm angry at all. It'd be much easier if I could point shit out and try and take care of it. I've always been a mess and I'm going to die a mess.