2/2017

I'm a free bird at last.

Most importantly, my mind is free. Free of everybody's judgement. I never liked the system and I am going to live life the way I think is suitable for me. Teenage angst never left the building :)

I met some like minded people and they are my means of legitimation. They are living the dream, while I only dream to live it. But I am determined to live it.

Most utterly important is satisfying one's wanderlust. It's fullfiling and inspiring in way that I couldn't even fathom. My latest trip had such an impact on me.

Now I'm sitting on Comfort Island, longing for the Isle of Change, staring at Sea of Failure. Almost ready to dive in :)

Planning my next trip. Never thought it'd be Europe, as my heart lies in Asia, but I'm being drawn. With her. To him. I hear this calling.

Much to be done now.

Will strive for excellence and make myself proud.






