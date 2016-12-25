ההמנון של מתילדה ושל כל האחים השחורים

I am a alien
No matter how hard I try I don't fit in
Always all on my own
sad and lonely
All I want is for someone to play with me
Long ago I was a little girl yeah I was never ever able to fit in
My teachers at school would try to tell me what to do but, yo I would never listen
'Cause I was high all the time, stoned out of my little fucking mind
Misunderstood, lost and confused looking for a sign
All the popular kids at school were always super mean to me and made me cry
I never knew what I should do so I just walked away and said "Fuck off and die"
They said that I'm weird, that I'm ugly, and that I suck I knew that one day all of those kids would grow up to be boring as fuck
I am a alien
No matter how hard I try I don't fit in
Always all on my own, sad and lonely
All I want is for someone to play with me
I am a alien
No matter how hard I try I don't fit in
Always all on my own, sad and lonely
All I want is for someone to play with me
I close my eyes and float into the night I like to let my mind drift
Make a jump into a new dimension
Thank God I got that gift
Ever since I was a little kid
Always on that next shit
These whack copycat ball bags can suck my motherfucking dick
Sometimes it feels like coming from this planet people are so sick and twisted I don't wanna fit in anyway, I'd rather be a misfit Fuck a normal life, that's lame, me I'm insane in the brain
They laugh at me because I'm different, I laugh at them because they're all the same
I am a alien
No matter how hard I try I don't fit in
Always all on my own, sad and lonely
All I want is for someone to play with me
I am a alien
No matter how hard I try I don't fit in
Always all on my own, sad and lonely
All I want is for someone to play with me