ההמנון של מתילדה ושל כל האחים השחורים

12/2016

I am a alien

No matter how hard I try I don't fit in

Always all on my own

sad and lonely

All I want is for someone to play with me



Long ago I was a little girl yeah I was never ever able to fit in

My teachers at school would try to tell me what to do but, yo I would never listen

'Cause I was high all the time, stoned out of my little fucking mind

Misunderstood, lost and confused looking for a sign

All the popular kids at school were always super mean to me and made me cry

I never knew what I should do so I just walked away and said "Fuck off and die"

They said that I'm weird, that I'm ugly, and that I suck

I knew that one day all of those kids would grow up to be boring as fuck



I am a alien

No matter how hard I try I don't fit in

Always all on my own, sad and lonely

All I want is for someone to play with me

I am a alien

No matter how hard I try I don't fit in

Always all on my own, sad and lonely

All I want is for someone to play with me



I close my eyes and float into the night I like to let my mind drift

Make a jump into a new dimension

Thank God I got that gift

Ever since I was a little kid

Always on that next shit

These whack copycat ball bags can suck my motherfucking dick

Sometimes it feels like coming from this planet people are so sick and twisted

I don't wanna fit in anyway, I'd rather be a misfit

Fuck a normal life, that's lame, me I'm insane in the brain

They laugh at me because I'm different, I laugh at them because they're all the same



I am a alien

No matter how hard I try I don't fit in

Always all on my own, sad and lonely

All I want is for someone to play with me

I am a alien

No matter how hard I try I don't fit in

Always all on my own, sad and lonely

All I want is for someone to play with me