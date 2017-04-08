לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
Just the way I'm feeling


I have both personality & attitude. My personality is who I am, My attitude depends on who you are. It's all about me...

Maverick Girl

מין: נקבה





ארכיון:


 
הבלוג חבר בטבעות:
 
4/2017

Yesterday Once More



When I was young
I'd listen to the radio
Waitin' for my favorite songs
Waiting they played I'd sing along
It made me smile

Those were such happy times
And not so long ago
How I wondered where they'd gone
But they're back again
Just like a long lost friend
All the songs I loved so well

(*) every sha-la-la-la
Every wo-wo-wo
Still shines
Every shing-a-ling-a-ling
That they're starting to sing's
So fine

When they get to the part
Where he's breakin' her heart
It can really make me cry
Just like before
It's yesterday once more

Lookin' back on how it was
In years gone by
And the good times that I had
Makes today seem rather sad
So much has changed

It was songs of love that
I would sing to then
And I'd memorize each word
Those old melodies
Still sound so good to me
As they melt the years away

Repeat (*)

All my best memories
Come back clearly to me
Some can even make me cry
Just like before
It's yesterday once more

 


אני מתגעגעת לימים האלה. 
אין עוד תירוצים, אין סיבות. 
לא נשאר כלום. 
אז למה? 
אין טעם. 
נכתב על ידי Maverick Girl , 8/4/2017 21:15  
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: 20 פלוס , פילוסופיית חיים , אהבה למוזיקה
