4/2017

Yesterday Once More



When I was young

I'd listen to the radio

Waitin' for my favorite songs

Waiting they played I'd sing along

It made me smile



Those were such happy times

And not so long ago

How I wondered where they'd gone

But they're back again

Just like a long lost friend

All the songs I loved so well



(*) every sha-la-la-la

Every wo-wo-wo

Still shines

Every shing-a-ling-a-ling

That they're starting to sing's

So fine



When they get to the part

Where he's breakin' her heart

It can really make me cry

Just like before

It's yesterday once more



Lookin' back on how it was

In years gone by

And the good times that I had

Makes today seem rather sad

So much has changed



It was songs of love that

I would sing to then

And I'd memorize each word

Those old melodies

Still sound so good to me

As they melt the years away



Repeat (*)



All my best memories

Come back clearly to me

Some can even make me cry

Just like before

It's yesterday once more

אני מתגעגעת לימים האלה. אין עוד תירוצים, אין סיבות. לא נשאר כלום. אז למה? אין טעם.

הצג תגובות הוסף תגובה הוסף הפניה קישור ישיר שתף המלץ הצע ציטוט

<< לקטע הקודם לבלוג המלא לקטע הבא >> נכתב על ידי Maverick Girl , 8/4/2017 21:15



