Losfer Words

7/2017

Out of a cocaine fuled rage the birth of a new life did spawn as I cast away all shreds remaining and pertaining to a past that never existed, never was good in any shape, and further more - never acted to add anything of value to the future I now live in.

ראיתי תמונה בפייסבוק שצולמה לפני כמעט 20 שנה והייתה מלאה בתיוגים. הסקרנות גדלה ואיתה יצאתי למסע קצר של גילוי. כל אלו שהיו בתמונה - מה קרה להם, איפה הם היום, מה הם עושים, האם אני הכי מוצלח מכולם? במסע הזה ראיתי שרובם התחתנו. כולם עדיין גרים בארץ. לכמה יש ילדים, וכו' וכו'. כמובן הייתי חייב להשוות את עצמי. איפה אני נמצא בחיים. כולנו באותו גיל ואני כרגיל מרגיש שלא הצלחתי מספיק. אבל למה אני עושה את זה לעצמי?

יש תחרות? יש פרס כלשהו בסוף הדרך? מפגש שמחייב אותי לבוא ולפגוש את כל אלו ולספר להם מה עשיתי עם עצמי ב-20 השנים האחרונות? לא.

אבל מה שכן זה פתח את העיניים שלי למחשבה שלא הייתה לי בעבר. הבנה חדשה שמחייבת אותי לפעול ולשנות הרבה דברים בעצמי.

I was not born to be nothing. I've proven it over and over that I can, that I am capable, that I can succeed in anything I fully invest myself in.

I will get back on this horse, I will change things. My name will be remembered. All the years of pain and suffering will not be for naught. My name will echo. My name will be inscribed on more than a tombstone.

And for that, I have to forget you entirely.

I don't need you, and I don't want you.

You are a stain in my memories.

You contain all my secrets.

You hold the key to my self doubt.

Small town.

You are a relic.

You are the source of my anger.

You are the disease i've been trying to heal from for the past 13 years.

I am done with you, and let this be the record.

I am sober. And I will always be sober from now on.

My eyes are finally open.