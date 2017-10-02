10/2017





Back on ios

I see too much ass

And all this ish

Your name starts with n s

Why cant i stop regret

I just regress depressed

I have no rabi to confess

A lil mess

What i was raised

Amaized in the maze blaze im baked all day watch people get laid

I aint no made, man , ive been mastered by the slave,man

They keep on phrase theyre little phase in 10 different ways flows like a raven on a sand man

Another day another page

Another pill another rage

Dead for ages , callin all the agents

All cars all stars fallin comets in the comments shit looks hopeless what i write nonsense i believe u already wrote this

Come on, take u on a run with psycopatics

Lyrically no emoji i note u get no finally to these verses beats etc

They wanna rob me even mentally

A mental illnes there aint no word to this human part on english or any other lingling





I feel like shit

פיזית ונפשית

Lonely sick poor man with no faith

I hate what ive become theres a bomb inside me my life is empty explodes like rip apart my body my neshama was taken away from me shit aint sweet loopin on a beat loony a lil bit reality bites riot silence take a pill pull my mic smoke some weed in a pipe percocet assival im on everything like em & royce all this noise show u who da boss stickin your nose fuck all my foes frenemies hoes friends applause flows shoot like rows rebel without a cause plz forgive me walk on da top of my toes thick line no shine im far from u

Happiness is the one true religious

Tshuva heals all sickness feel blessed even when depressed Hashemll redeem us clean us erase all of our sins mass take off the lies mask itll be nice

רוצה עוד פייס עניין נמאס שתמיד נגמר הגראס

פלאס זה לא קשור לסאטלה חרטה אנחנו לא באותו הצד של המתרס מקוסס ואתה עף אני נקי עוד מבואס אצלי זה לא בשביל הפאן תבחן את זה מאיזה פן שאתה רוצה זה מסוכן

They call it Medical some call it magical

רוצה לעוף מכאן

רחוק מהכאב כי זה קיום אומלל

שנים על תקן מת אין תשומת לב אני לבד בכלל

מתתי פעמיים על הכביש - כאילו שומדבר

כל היום על משככים 3 שנים כאילו לא עבר

הזמן לא זז אני מרוגז ולא מרוכז לא מחפש לא באזז

לא הייפ וגם לא פראפס ולא ריספקט אני בקושי זז