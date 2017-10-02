Back on ios
I see too much ass
And all this ish
Your name starts with n s
Why cant i stop regret
I just regress depressed
I have no rabi to confess
A lil mess
What i was raised
Amaized in the maze blaze im baked all day watch people get laid
I aint no made, man , ive been mastered by the slave,man
They keep on phrase theyre little phase in 10 different ways flows like a raven on a sand man
Another day another page
Another pill another rage
Dead for ages , callin all the agents
All cars all stars fallin comets in the comments shit looks hopeless what i write nonsense i believe u already wrote this
Come on, take u on a run with psycopatics
Lyrically no emoji i note u get no finally to these verses beats etc
They wanna rob me even mentally
A mental illnes there aint no word to this human part on english or any other lingling
I feel like shit
פיזית ונפשית
Lonely sick poor man with no faith
I hate what ive become theres a bomb inside me my life is empty explodes like rip apart my body my neshama was taken away from me shit aint sweet loopin on a beat loony a lil bit reality bites riot silence take a pill pull my mic smoke some weed in a pipe percocet assival im on everything like em & royce all this noise show u who da boss stickin your nose fuck all my foes frenemies hoes friends applause flows shoot like rows rebel without a cause plz forgive me walk on da top of my toes thick line no shine im far from u
Happiness is the one true religious
Tshuva heals all sickness feel blessed even when depressed Hashemll redeem us clean us erase all of our sins mass take off the lies mask itll be nice
רוצה עוד פייס עניין נמאס שתמיד נגמר הגראס
פלאס זה לא קשור לסאטלה חרטה אנחנו לא באותו הצד של המתרס מקוסס ואתה עף אני נקי עוד מבואס אצלי זה לא בשביל הפאן תבחן את זה מאיזה פן שאתה רוצה זה מסוכן
They call it Medical some call it magical
רוצה לעוף מכאן
רחוק מהכאב כי זה קיום אומלל
שנים על תקן מת אין תשומת לב אני לבד בכלל
מתתי פעמיים על הכביש - כאילו שומדבר
כל היום על משככים 3 שנים כאילו לא עבר
הזמן לא זז אני מרוגז ולא מרוכז לא מחפש לא באזז
לא הייפ וגם לא פראפס ולא ריספקט אני בקושי זז
מה כבר בנאדם צריך? אני לא בריא יושב לבד בחדר בוהה בקיר...