8/2017

As i was lying in bed, half naked, with her, watching the world go by..

Watching him come out of the shower, I asked her "Why am i so attracted to him?

what is it about skinny white boys that gets me all hot"?

she laughed at me. "He's broken. you only love us when were broken

I only love, when theres somthing to fix.

Im broken so i try to fix others?

He broke me. So many years befor I even knew I could have been whole.

or is it just who I am?

~Cait~





(I missed this so much!)