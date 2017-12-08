12/2017



וואלה ישראבלוג, נפרדים?

כתבתי פה 12 שנים.

הקאתי פה 12 שנים.

עישנתי פה 12 שנים.

סוד כמוס.



גיבוי.







Succumb to the line



The finishing time



The long distance runner



Has stopped on the corner



But I won't give up



Although I've stopped too





Before the end of me and you



The patchwork explains



The land is unchanged





Interpret the rooms



My tears in the typing pool



The letters are sighing



The ink is still drying



I told you the truth



And now I sigh too





The page turns on me and you



Across that white plain



The land is unchanged







broadcast / tears in the typing pool





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WVVWXcbBJs



