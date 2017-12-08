וואלה ישראבלוג, נפרדים?
כתבתי פה 12 שנים.
הקאתי פה 12 שנים.
עישנתי פה 12 שנים.
סוד כמוס.
גיבוי.
Succumb to the line
The finishing time
The long distance runner
Has stopped on the corner
But I won't give up
Although I've stopped too
Before the end of me and you
The patchwork explains
The land is unchanged
Interpret the rooms
My tears in the typing pool
The letters are sighing
The ink is still drying
I told you the truth
And now I sigh too
The page turns on me and you
Across that white plain
The land is unchanged
broadcast / tears in the typing pool
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WVVWXcbBJs