מִלְחָמָה זֶה פָּאֲסֶה


בֶּכִי עִם נַזֶּלֶת

12/2017


וואלה ישראבלוג, נפרדים?


כתבתי פה 12 שנים.


הקאתי פה 12 שנים.


עישנתי פה 12 שנים.


סוד כמוס.


 


גיבוי.


 


 



Succumb to the line 


The finishing time 


The long distance runner 


Has stopped on the corner 


But I won't give up 


Although I've stopped too



Before the end of me and you 


The patchwork explains 


The land is unchanged



Interpret the rooms 


My tears in the typing pool 


The letters are sighing 


The ink is still drying 


I told you the truth 


And now I sigh too



The page turns on me and you 


Across that white plain 


The land is unchanged




broadcast / tears in the typing pool



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WVVWXcbBJs


 
נכתב על ידי בובעלך , 8/12/2017 18:36  
9,028

