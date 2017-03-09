

כינוי: Circadian Rhythm

בן: 25

תמונה







מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל

שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:



הצטרף כמנוי

בטל מנוי

שלח



RSS: לתגובות

ארכיון: 3/2017 1/2017 12/2016 11/2016 10/2016 9/2016 8/2016 7/2016 6/2016 5/2016 4/2016 2/2016 1/2016 10/2015 5/2015 4/2015 3/2015 2/2015 1/2015 12/2014 11/2014 10/2014 9/2014 8/2014 7/2014 5/2014 4/2014 1/2014 12/2013 11/2013 10/2013 8/2013 6/2013 5/2013 4/2013 3/2013 2/2013 1/2013 12/2012 11/2012 10/2012 8/2012 7/2012 6/2012 5/2012 4/2012 3/2012 2/2012 1/2012 12/2011 10/2011 9/2011 8/2011 7/2011 6/2011 5/2011 4/2011 3/2011 2/2011 1/2011 12/2010 11/2010 10/2010 9/2010 8/2010 7/2010 6/2010 5/2010 4/2010 3/2010 2/2010 1/2010 12/2009 11/2009 10/2009 9/2009 8/2009 7/2009 5/2009 4/2009 3/2009 2/2009 1/2009 12/2008 11/2008 10/2008 9/2008 8/2008 7/2008 6/2008 5/2008 4/2008 3/2008 2/2008 1/2008 12/2007 11/2007 10/2007 9/2007 8/2007 7/2007 6/2007 5/2007 4/2007 3/2007 2/2007 1/2007 12/2006 11/2006 10/2006 9/2006 8/2006 7/2006 6/2006 5/2006 4/2006 3/2006 2/2006 1/2006 12/2005 11/2005



<< מרץ 2017 >> א ב ג ד ה ו ש 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31

הבלוג חבר בטבעות:

<< Tool >> ± << טבעונות. >> ±



הוסף מסר

שם:



email:



כתובת אתר (או מספר בלוג):

מסר (עד 255 תוים):



זכור את הפרטים שלי

שלח Circadian Rhythm25RSS: לקטעים

3/2017

Primal Emotions.

Navigate between the streams of thoughts and emotions



Neither one holds but one truth

Existing by their own dark matter

Eroding me into their dark hole

Sweeping my dusted illusions

From my memory souvenirs







Wondering around

Why I Clutch the grudge

To get control of my evasive

Primal emotions







Hopping to satisfy and

to fill the hands around me

Encouraging me to provoke

By revealing their own club

forged by their own thumb

We are all the same

you just as well







Shamed and incomplete

wrapping the ancestors of emotions

Separating and spill

Shattered and still

Hooking me together

To get me into withdraw

Get that dark matter white again





Wondering around

Why I Clutch the grudge

To get control of my evasive

Primal emotions



...



מצאתי את זה במקרה בטיוטות באימייל. לא נראה לי שפירסמתי את זה אי פעם. זה בטוח לא מושלם. אבל זה מספיק ערום ובלי איפור כדי שאחשוב עכשיו שזה לא רע.



הצג תגובות הוסף תגובה הוסף הפניה קישור ישיר שתף המלץ הצע ציטוט

<< לקטע הקודם לבלוג המלא לקטע הבא >> נכתב על ידי Circadian Rhythm , 9/3/2017 10:58



