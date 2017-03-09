Navigate between the streams of thoughts and emotions
Neither one holds but one truth
Existing by their own dark matter
Eroding me into their dark hole
Sweeping my dusted illusions
From my memory souvenirs
Wondering around
Why I Clutch the grudge
To get control of my evasive
Primal emotions
Hopping to satisfy and
to fill the hands around me
Encouraging me to provoke
By revealing their own club
forged by their own thumb
We are all the same
you just as well
Shamed and incomplete
wrapping the ancestors of emotions
Separating and spill
Shattered and still
Hooking me together
To get me into withdraw
Get that dark matter white again
Wondering around
Why I Clutch the grudge
To get control of my evasive
Primal emotions
...
מצאתי את זה במקרה בטיוטות באימייל. לא נראה לי שפירסמתי את זה אי פעם.
זה בטוח לא מושלם.
אבל זה מספיק ערום ובלי איפור כדי שאחשוב עכשיו שזה לא רע.