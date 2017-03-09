לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
Primal Emotions.


Navigate between the streams of thoughts and emotions

Neither one holds but one truth

Existing by their own dark matter

Eroding me into their dark hole

Sweeping my dusted illusions 

From my memory souvenirs



Wondering around

Why I Clutch the grudge

To get control of my evasive

Primal emotions



Hopping to satisfy and

to fill the hands around me

Encouraging me to provoke

By revealing their own club

forged by their own thumb

We are all the same

you just as well



Shamed and incomplete

wrapping the ancestors of emotions

Separating and spill

Shattered and still

Hooking me together

To get me into withdraw

Get that dark matter white again



Wondering around

Why I Clutch the grudge

To get control of my evasive

Primal emotions


...


מצאתי את זה במקרה בטיוטות באימייל. לא נראה לי שפירסמתי את זה אי פעם.
זה בטוח לא מושלם.
אבל זה מספיק ערום ובלי איפור כדי שאחשוב עכשיו שזה לא רע.
נכתב על ידי Circadian Rhythm , 9/3/2017 10:58  
