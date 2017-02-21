לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
אם אתם מחפשים משהו מיוחד או בלוג מיוחד, אז אתם לא בכיוון הנכון. הנ"ל הינו איש דיי מוזר, אשר מרחם על עצמו ונמאס לו מזה. הוא מנסה לשפר את החיים פעם אחרי פעם, אבל הנפילה כואבת יותר ויותר. אבל הוא לא מוכן לוותר, עוד לא...

כינוי:  Black Rainbow

בן: 33

ICQ: 286934542 

וכל מילה מיותרת...



So this is it


I say goodbye


To this chapter of my ever-changing life


And there's mistakes


The path is long


And I'm sure I'll answer for them when I'm gone




So when the day comes in


The sun won't touch my face


Tell the ones who cared enough


That I finally left this place




Its been so cold


Look at my face


All the stories it will tell I can't erase


The road is long


Just one more song


A little something to remind you when I'm gone


When I'm gone




The road to hell


Along the way


Is paved with good intentions so they say


And some believe


That no good deed


That go unpunished in the end or so it seems




So when the day comes 


And the sun won't touch my face


Tell the ones who cared enough


That I've finally left this place




That's been so cold


Look at my face


All the stories it will tell I can't erase


The road is long


Just one more song


A little something to remind you when I'm gone


When I'm gone




So this is it


I say goodbye


To this chapter of my ever-changing life


And there's mistakes


The path was long


And I'm sure I'll answer for them when I'm gone


When I'm gone
נכתב על ידי Black Rainbow , 21/2/2017 21:35  
