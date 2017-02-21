2/2017

וכל מילה מיותרת...



Staind - Something To Remind You

So this is it



I say goodbye



To this chapter of my ever-changing life



And there's mistakes



The path is long



And I'm sure I'll answer for them when I'm gone







So when the day comes in



The sun won't touch my face



Tell the ones who cared enough



That I finally left this place







Its been so cold



Look at my face



All the stories it will tell I can't erase



The road is long



Just one more song



A little something to remind you when I'm gone



When I'm gone







The road to hell



Along the way



Is paved with good intentions so they say



And some believe



That no good deed



That go unpunished in the end or so it seems







So when the day comes



And the sun won't touch my face



Tell the ones who cared enough



That I've finally left this place







That's been so cold



Look at my face



All the stories it will tell I can't erase



The road is long



Just one more song



A little something to remind you when I'm gone



When I'm gone







So this is it



I say goodbye



To this chapter of my ever-changing life



And there's mistakes



The path was long



And I'm sure I'll answer for them when I'm gone



When I'm gone



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VK7iHiCmTg8

