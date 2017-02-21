וכל מילה מיותרת...

So this is it
I say goodbye
To this chapter of my ever-changing life
And there's mistakes
The path is long
And I'm sure I'll answer for them when I'm gone
So when the day comes in
The sun won't touch my face
Tell the ones who cared enough
That I finally left this place
Its been so cold
Look at my face
All the stories it will tell I can't erase
The road is long
Just one more song
A little something to remind you when I'm gone
When I'm gone
The road to hell
Along the way
Is paved with good intentions so they say
And some believe
That no good deed
That go unpunished in the end or so it seems
So when the day comes
And the sun won't touch my face
Tell the ones who cared enough
That I've finally left this place
That's been so cold
Look at my face
All the stories it will tell I can't erase
The road is long
Just one more song
A little something to remind you when I'm gone
When I'm gone
So this is it
I say goodbye
To this chapter of my ever-changing life
And there's mistakes
The path was long
And I'm sure I'll answer for them when I'm gone
When I'm gone