2/2017

It will rock you, It will shock you,

It will eat you, It will spit you.

It will grab you hard,

But it will never leave you.

You've might have been in better places,

You've might have seen prettier faces,

There are even places you will prefer,

But you could never be indifferent towards her





She's like that girl you say

"Why does she look like that?",

But secretly in your heart you are curious about.

She will crawl slowly right into your dream ,

She'll grab you by the balls and will make you scream.

And before you know,she's always on your mind

It's like at once, you went blind .

You neglect everything you knee before,

And cherish every moment you spend with her.

She sees you,as you really are,

She doesn't mind your bruises or scars.

She'll give you reality slap in your face ,

And a shoulder to cry on when you'll need to process.

She'll make love to you.

Make you feel like you were reborn,

But with the first light of dawn,

She will be long gone.

Thank you India,for being everything to me,

Thank you for reintroduce me to me.

Thank you for giving me thing I didn't know I need ,

Oh India ,

You are amazing indeed.